Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission: ‘Freedom of religion is a cornerstone of human rights’

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The commission said that the EU’s special envoy for freedom of religion or belief should be granted “a strong, independent, and flexible mandate.”

