Catholic, international aid agencies press for end of war in Yemen

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent aid to Yemeni refugees and has appealed for prayer and dialogue to end the civil war there. On November 21, the Vatican newspaper (Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to rising peace prospects.

