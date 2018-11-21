Catholic World News

Austrian bishop tells Pope that his people want married priests and women deacons

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Manfred Scheuer, 63, was appointed bishop of Innsbruck in 2003 and transferred to Linz in 2015.

