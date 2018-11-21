Catholic World News
Austrian bishop tells Pope that his people want married priests and women deacons
November 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Pray Tell Blog
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Manfred Scheuer, 63, was appointed bishop of Innsbruck in 2003 and transferred to Linz in 2015.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
