US bishops renew call for ‘reasonable gun measures’ following Chicago hospital shooting

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Four people lost their lives in the Mercy Hospital shooting. Cardinal Blase Cupich also offered prayers and called for action to address gun violence in the city.

