Interreligious peace partnerships counter secularist attacks on religious freedom, leading Vatican diplomat says

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke on November 20 at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations’ 8th Global Forum, whose theme was “#Commit2Dialogue: Partnerships for Prevention and Sustaining Peace.”

