Papal support for ‘RedVenice’ event, highlighting persecution of Christians

November 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has endorsed the “RedVenice” event, calling attention to the persecution of Christians around the world. The event, cosponsored by the Patriarchate of Venice and Aid to the Church in Need, is held on November 20. In the evening, the landmarks of the city will be bathed in red light, symbolizing the blood of the martyrs.

