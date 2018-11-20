Catholic World News

Constantinople moving forward to recognize independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church

November 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Patriarchate of Constantinople

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has announced plans to move forward with recognition of an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church, with an official pronouncement expected in December. In a related development Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret, who broke from Moscow to establish an independent hierarchy, has hinted that he will not seek or accept election as patriarch of the unified Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!