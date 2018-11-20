Catholic World News

Nuns kidnapped, then released, in Cameroon

November 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 16 women religious have been set free in Cameroon, after having been abducted on November 15. Early reports were unclear on the details of the incident, including whether the kidnappers sought or received ransom. The kidnapping occurred on the country’s northwest, a site of intense rebel activity. Cameroon has been torn by conflict between the English-speaking minority and the Francophone majority.

