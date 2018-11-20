Catholic World News

Chilean bishops, government reach accord on sex-abuse investigation

November 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Chile have reached agreement with the government to cooperate in an investigation of criminal activities involving sexual abuse by Catholic clerics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

