Catholic World News

Vatican message urges Christians, Sikhs to promote a culture of tenderness

November 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue issued its message to Sikhs as members of the religion celebrated the birth of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Sikhism’s founder.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!