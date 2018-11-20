Catholic World News
African Jesuits call for disarmament in South Sudan, prosecution of priest’s killers
November 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Father Victor-Luke Odhiambo, a Kenyan Jesuit, was recently murdered in South SudanThe above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
