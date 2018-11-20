Catholic World News

Deceased bishop accused of abuse while a priest in Minnesota diocese

November 20, 2018

Catholic Spirit (St. Paul-Minneapolis)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Harold Dimmerling led the Diocese of Rapid City (South Dakota) from 1969 until his death in 1987. Bishop Donald Kettler of Saint Cloud has deemed the allegation credible.

