Catholic World News

Vatican hosts Russian art, icons from Tretyakov Gallery

November 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The exhibition was discussed at a November 19 Vatican press conference (video, statement). Located in Moscow, the Tretyakov Gallery is the principal museum of Russian national art.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!