Catholic World News

Rwanda’s new leading prelate places focus on family evangelization, laments divorce

November 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Kigali New Times

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Antoine Kambanda, 60, as the new archbishop of Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. The East African nation of 11.9 million is 50% Catholic and 40% Protestant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!