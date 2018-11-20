Catholic World News

November 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The Central European nation of 8.8 million is 74% Catholic, 5% Protestant, and 4% Muslim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!