Cardinal Marx thanks victims, media for speaking about abuse scandal

November 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Bischofskonferenz (German)

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 18 liturgy for abuse victims, Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich said that it is the “hour of truth” for the Church. “We have failed ... not wanting to look.”

