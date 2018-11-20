Catholic World News

Church in England, Wales recalls ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’

November 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church in England and Wales tweeted, “Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance and we pray for all people who are ill at ease with their gender, seek to change it, suffer for it and have been persecuted, and also killed. All people are loved by God and valued in their inherent God-given dignity. #TDOR”

