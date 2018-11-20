Catholic World News

2 priests killed, church burned down in Central African Republic

November 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Repeatedly calling for peace since the onset of civil war in 2012, the nation’s bishops have condemned violence on all sides, including violence committed by the predominantly Christian “anti-balaka” militia mentioned in the article. The bishop of Bambari stated (French-language link) that two priests were killed during an attack on the Diocese of Alindao.

