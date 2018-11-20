Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich denies he and Cardinal Wuerl hatched rival plan before USCCB Baltimore meeting

November 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Chicago has denied this CNA report, which had cited senior chancery officials in Washington as well as sources in Rome.

