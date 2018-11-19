Catholic World News

‘Dictator Pope’ author dismissed from Knights of Malta

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Henry Sire, the author of The Dictator Pope, has been expelled from the Knights of Malta. Sire was suspended earlier this year, for writing that was deemed “gravely incompatible with his membership of the Order.” The grand master of the Knights of Malta, Giacomo Dalla Torre, said that The Dictator Pope is “gravely offensive and disrespectful to the person of the Holy Father.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!