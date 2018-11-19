Catholic World News

4th Minnesota diocese to enter bankrupcty

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Winona Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, will file for bankruptcy in the face of sex-abuse claims. The diocese will be the 18th in the US, and the 4th in the state of Minnesota, to seek bankruptcy protection.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!