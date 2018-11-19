Catholic World News

Vatican reinstates German rector sympathetic to women priests, homosexuals

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has reinstated Father Ansgar Wucherpfennig as rector of the Sankt Georgen school of philosophy. Earlier this year the Congregation for Catholic Education had announced that the theologian’s approval would not be removed, apparently because of his support for the ordination of women and his calls for change in Catholic attitudes toward homosexuality.

