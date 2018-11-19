Catholic World News

Papal prayers for California wildfire victims

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus audience on November 18, Pope Francis offered his prayers for the victims of wildfires in California. He also prayed for a restoration of peace in the Central African Republic.

