Vietnamese cardinal retires

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Nguyên Vãn Nhon, 80, served as Hanoi’s archbishop from 2010 to 2018; he was created a cardinal in 2015. He is succeeded by Bishop Joseph Vu Vãn Thiên of Hai Phòng.

