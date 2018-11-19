Action Alert!
Former Phoenix priest alleges Bishop O’Brien removed his faculties after he reported abuse to police

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on AZFamily (3TV, CBS 5)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas J. O’Brien (1935-2018) was bishop of Phoenix from 1982 until 2003.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: Frodo1945 - Today 10:12 AM ET USA

    wish we had more like him. He has courage.

