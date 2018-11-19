Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich, Cardinal Wuerl collaborated on alternate sex abuse proposal

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The proposal originally under consideration by the US bishops “would have established an independent lay-led commission to investigate allegations against bishops,” CNA reported. “The Cupich-Wuerl plan would instead send allegations against bishops to be investigated by their metropolitan archbishops, along with archdiocesan review boards.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.