Cardinal Cupich, Cardinal Wuerl collaborated on alternate sex abuse proposal
November 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The proposal originally under consideration by the US bishops “would have established an independent lay-led commission to investigate allegations against bishops,” CNA reported. “The Cupich-Wuerl plan would instead send allegations against bishops to be investigated by their metropolitan archbishops, along with archdiocesan review boards.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
wacondaseeds4507
Today 2:18 PM ET USA
In a report from Crux on 11/19 Cardinal Blase Cupich denies a collaboration with Cardinal Wuerl on this and points out that Archbishop Chaput gave support at the USCCB conference to his proposal.