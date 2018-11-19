Action Alert!
Current Erie bishop distances himself from Bishop Trautman’s criticism of media, attorney general report

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on GoErie.com

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to comments made by his predecessor, Bishop Lawrence Persico said, “People have to understand who the bishop of Erie is. Bishop Trautman has retired. He doesn’t represent the diocese, so what he’s doing is giving his opinion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

