Current Erie bishop distances himself from Bishop Trautman’s criticism of media, attorney general report

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to comments made by his predecessor, Bishop Lawrence Persico said, “People have to understand who the bishop of Erie is. Bishop Trautman has retired. He doesn’t represent the diocese, so what he’s doing is giving his opinion.”

