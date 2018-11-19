Catholic World News

Stretch out your hand to the poor as Jesus did, Pope preaches at Mass for World Day of the Poor

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During the November 18 Mass (video, booklet), which was celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Pope referred to “the cry of the poor: it is the stifled cry of the unborn, of starving children, of young people more used to the explosion of bombs than happy shouts of the playground. It is the cry of the elderly, cast off and abandoned to themselves ... It is the cry of all those forced to flee their homes and native land for an uncertain future ... It is the cry of every Lazarus who weeps while the wealthy few feast on what, in justice, belongs to all.”

