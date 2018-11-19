Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to Pope Benedict’s theological approach

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks (video) in an audience with the Joseph Ratzinger – Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation, during which the Ratzinger Prize was conferred on Marianne Schlosser (a German Catholic theologian and specialist in the Late Middle Ages and St. Bonaventure) and Mario Botta (a Swiss architect whose buildings can be seen on his website).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

