Pope praises Apostolic Movement of the Blind’s missionary commitment to the poor

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On November 17, Pope Francis received members of the Apostolic Movement of the Blind (Movimento Apostolico Ciechi) on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of its founding by Maria Motta.

