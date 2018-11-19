Catholic World News

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s new Vatican ambassador meets with Pontiff

November 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Bosnia and Herzegovina, a Balkan nation of 3.1 million, is 51% Muslim, 31% Orthodox, and 15% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Sarajevo, the nation’s capital, in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!