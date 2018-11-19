Catholic World News

Nobel Peace Prize winner meets with Pope, expresses ‘grave concern’ about abuse by priests

November 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist and the 2014 laureate, met with Pope Francis on November 16, “raised grave concern about institutional child sexual abuse by priests,” and “expressed hope that meeting of Presidents of Catholic Bishops conferences in Feb. 2019 will give a clear roadmap to ensure such crimes never occur.” The Pope, according to Satyarthi, said that “it will be a practical meeting.” Satyarthi also tweeted that the Pope lent his support to a legally binding UN treaty devoted to online child sexual abuse.

