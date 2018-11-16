Catholic World News

Christian homes seized in Nineveh Plains region, bishop complains

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Bishop Shlemon Warduni has revealed that dozens of properties in the Nineveh Plains region have been seized from their Christian owners. “The numbers are unclear, but this is real and serious,” he said. One television news broadcast reported that 350 Christian homes had been expropriated. The illegal actions complicate efforts by Christian families to return to their villages, from which they had been driven by the Islamic State.

