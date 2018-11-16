Catholic World News

Italian bishops set new abuse policies

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian bishops’ conference has approved new guidelines for handling charges of sexual abuse by clerics, and set up a National Advisory Center to support their response. The Italian bishops voted in their new policy just days after the Holy See instructed American bishops not to proceed with new policy responses.

