Catholic World News

Pope asks Knights of Holy Sepulcher to support oppressed Christians

November 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to representatives of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher on November 16, Pope Francis spoke of “the dramatic situation of Christians who are persecuted and killed in ever-greater numbers.” He added that many Christians suffer “white martyrdom,” unable to practice their faith “in democratic countries when religious freedom is limited.” The Pope urged support—in material aid and in prayer—for suffering Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!