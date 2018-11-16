Catholic World News

New class-action lawsuit by abuse victims against Church

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A group of six sex-abuse victims have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Catholic Church, charging that the hierarchy—including the Vatican—covered up evidence of “endemic, systemic, rampant, and pervasive rape and sexual abuse.” The suit was filed just after the Vatican directed the US bishops’ conference not to proceed with plans for an independent investigation—a move that could undermine legal arguments that the Vatican is not responsible of the policies of American diocesan bishops.

