Cause for beatification of Father Pedro Arrupe to open in February

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A formal cause for the beatification of Father Pedro Arrupe, the worldwide leader of the Jesuit order from 1965 to 1983, will be opened in February 2019. Father Arturo Sosa, the current Jesuit superior general, made the announcement. Father Arrupe’s leadership was marked by strong support for social activism.

