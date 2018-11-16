Catholic World News

Church leaders rap Trump for stopping migrant caravan

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As a caravan of migrants reached the US border with Mexico, Bishop Joseph Vasquez, who chairs the US bishops’ committee on migration, joined other Catholic leaders in a statement arguing: “It is not a crime to seek asylum.” The statement criticized President Trump for saying that members of the caravan would not be allowed into the US.

