Bishop Trautman criticizes media, attorney general report

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We should not be so naive as to accept every government report, every attorney general report as being totally accurate or honest,” said the retired Pennsylvania bishop, once a leading critic of the more accurate translation of the Roman Missal. “And I would not cite the Philadelphia Inquirer or the Boston Globe as sources of confident information.”

