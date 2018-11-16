Catholic World News

Editorial: ‘The Catholic Church is in crisis, and its leaders are making it worse’

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church once moved abusive priests from parish to parish, now it is shuffling the fallout from meeting to meeting,” the editorial stated. “The bishops’ failure to act this week now places the priest sex abuse scandal squarely in Pope Francis’ lap. By ‘insisting’ that the American bishops hold off on any action until after a previously scheduled meeting in Rome in February, he has taken full ownership of the matter. It will now determine his legacy.”

