Angolan police close 34 churches

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The report did not state whether any of the closed churches are Catholic parishes. The southern African nation of 29 million is 41% Catholic and 38% Protestant; Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey to Cameroon and Angola in 2009.

