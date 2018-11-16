Catholic World News

November 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: The central Asian nation (map) of 5.8 million is 75% Muslim and 20% Russian Orthodox.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!