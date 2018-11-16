Catholic World News
In Kyrgyzstan, convert from Islam to Christianity attacked, severely injured
November 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Forum 18
CWN Editor's Note: The central Asian nation (map) of 5.8 million is 75% Muslim and 20% Russian Orthodox.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
