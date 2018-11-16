Catholic World News

Pakistan’s foreign minister: Asia Bibi not permitted to leave Pakistan due to pending court review

November 16, 2018

Continue to this story on Dawn

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is the Pakistani Christian woman who was jailed from 2009 to 2018 on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam. Protests erupted across Pakistan after the nation’s high court voided her conviction.

