Pope and Pope Emeritus write letters for Ratzinger Foundation symposium

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Ratzinger Foundation’s symposium is devoted to “fundamental rights and conflicts among rights.” Here are links to the full text of the letters from Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict.

