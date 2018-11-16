Catholic World News

Kenyan cardinal calls on fathers to lead their families, children to seek to please God

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Njue of Nairobi was the Pope’s representative at a special Mass commemorating the 150th anniversary of the beginning of the evangelization of the Tanzanian mainland.

