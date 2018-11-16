Catholic World News

Kenyan Jesuit murdered in South Sudan

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Victor-Luke Odhiambo, SJ, was the principal of Mazzolari Teachers College in Cueibet and acting superior of the Jesuit community there. Cueibet is the capital of South Sudan’s Gok State (map).

