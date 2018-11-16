Catholic World News

At UN, Holy See Mission commemorates WWI centenary with performance of Mozart’s Requiem

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A century after the Armistice, we come together to commemorate those who died in the Great War and in so many wars and conflicts in the hundred years since,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza. “We come together somberly hoping to learn from the mistakes not only that led to World War I, but also from the lessons contained in the Armistice itself.”

