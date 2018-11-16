Catholic World News
Abortion dominates international family-planning conference
November 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The International Conference on Family Planning took place in Kigali, Rwanda.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
