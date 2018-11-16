Catholic World News

Brexit could lead to renewed border violence, bishop in Northern Ireland warns

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the face of growing political turmoil, Prime Minister Theresa May is “determined to see this through,” The Guardian reported.

