Pope Francis, Israel’s president discuss Jerusalem

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In summarizing the audience, the Vatican press office referred to Jerusalem’s “religious and human dimension for Jews, Christians and Muslims, as well as the importance of safeguarding its identity and vocation as City of Peace.” President Reuven Rivlin tweeted, “Jerusalem has been a holy city for the three monotheistic religions for centuries. For the Jewish people, Jerusalem has been the spiritual center since the days of the First Temple over 3000 years ago, but it is also a microcosm of our ability to live together.”

